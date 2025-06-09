Graduation glory meets pageant dreams

Peggy Ravusiro’s hard work has not ended with the graduation today, as she has embarked on a new battle.

The newly graduated doctor is now trying her luck at the Fiji Pageant, representing the Northern Division.

Ravusiro hails from Papua New Guinea and has maternal links to Kadavu.

Reflecting on her journey, Ravusiro described the simultaneous timing of her pageant and graduation as a perfect timing of resilience and perseverance.

“I just want to encourage all the girls out there if it’s hard you do it.It’s a character development moment. Don’t shy away from it and I really do believe in the capabilities of each moment. There’s not a in the nutshell moment I can explain medical school.I mean it’s six years and you’re there and you’re seeing the most vulnerable people you know.”

Balancing medical school with two pageants was demanding, yet she encourages young girls not to shy away from hard times, calling these moments key to character development.

Ravusiro’s motivation to become a doctor stemmed from living through her patients’ stories and seeing firsthand how sickness affects everyone without discrimination.

She says the support from her community and a commitment to give her best, trusting in God’s grace as she pursues her dream of serving others.

