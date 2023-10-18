Graduate-job market gap a concern: Dr Kishore

The imbalance between the influx of higher education graduates into the job market and the demands of the business sector is stark and concerning.

Addressing the glaring disparity, Higher Education Commission of Fiji Chief Executive Dr Rohit Kishore underscores the urgency of hosting a pivotal Careers Expo, signaling a proactive step towards tackling this pressing issue.

The careers expo is currently underway at the Vodafone Arena Suva.

Dr Kishore emphasizes that while some sectors are flooded with graduates, others are grappling with a shortage.

“We want to fix that. We want to really correct it and career-path it properly. This is why we’re going from high-end. This is like a top-down approach, if you like, coming from higher education.”

He adds that they are working together with the education ministry to bind the whole economy together in terms of human resource requirements.

Meanwhile, the Commission intends to make the careers expo an annual event to help students make better career choices and contribute to economic development.