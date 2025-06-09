Government warns of tougher road laws as death toll rises sharply

[File Photo]

Sixty-five people have died on Fiji’s roads so far this year, a sharp increase from 51 during the same period last year prompting serious concern from government.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says the current trajectory is unacceptable, describing the rise in fatalities as deeply troubling and reflective of an ongoing disregard for traffic laws, road safety measures, and the value of human life.

Yesterday, a 24-year-old man from Vatukoula lost his life in Tavua after the vehicle he was travelling in veered off the road and struck a tree. Another serious crash also occurred last night along Vunakece Road in Namadi Heights, Suva.

Vosarogo says these accidents show clear evidence of recklessness, indifference, or both by one or more of the drivers involved.

He has issued a stern warning that government will review laws governing road use and driver licence issuance. This could include stricter eligibility and re-testing requirements for new and existing licence holders, as well as harsher penalties for drunk and reckless driving including minimum imprisonment terms.

Government is also considering cancelling licences of repeat offenders, imposing jail terms for driving with a cancelled licence, increasing roadside checks and enforcement operations, and introducing advanced driver education and rehabilitation programs.

Vosarogo stresses that Fiji cannot continue to lose lives at this rate and treat these tragedies as mere statistics. He adds that road safety is a shared responsibility between government, law enforcement, and every road user.

