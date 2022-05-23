Government to strengthen women empowerment in Fiji

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Fijian Government will provide projects to lift disadvantaged rural women out of poverty.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar who adds that the projects will include a women’s economic empowerment program so they have the opportunity to build lives of self-reliance and dignity.

Akbar says these income generating projects will ensure that these women have enough money to take care of their families and community development.

While handing over an income generating project to the Vadrai Women’s Group in Tailevu, Akbar this project will involve women, and even persons living with disabilities to become economically empowered and be economically active.

She told Vadrai Community members that it gives her great satisfaction to see Fijian women who have taken up the opportunities available to them and have put their skills, traditional knowledge, entrepreneurial abilities and artistic aptitudes to generate income.

President of the Vadrai Women’s Group, Nainasa Buirokowaqa says that Minister Akbar is Fiji’s First Minister to visit the Vadrai Women’s Group and the Vadrai community.