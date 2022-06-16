Government spends over $105m in Naitasiri Province

The government has spent $105.5million in the development of the Naitasiri Province since 2014.

Speaking during the Naitasiri Provincial Council Meeting in Kalabu village this morning, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this includes major road upgrades, rural electrification, land development, water projects, education and social welfare assistance.

Bainimarama says 21 electrification projects were completed by the government through the Electricity Fiji Limited from 2012 to 2021 which benefitted over 700 villagers in the province.

Bainimarama says $21million was utilized by the government to help assist students in the province with their education since 2014.

The government through the Social Welfare Ministry spent $34million for Social Welfare recipients in the province including the needy children and women.

The Prime Minister also commended the efforts by farmers in the province for meeting Agriculture demands, especially in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

There are 91 villages and 16 Districts in the Naitasiri Province.

The two-day Provincial Council meeting ends tomorrow.