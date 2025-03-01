Government pushes for better services, higher wages

[File Photo- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad]

The government acknowledges that despite ongoing reforms, more work is needed to improve essential services.

This also includes ensuring that they are accessible, efficient, and of high quality.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad made this clear during his visit to Kadavu, where he outlined key initiatives aimed at strengthening Fiji’s economic and social landscape.

“I am extremely delighted to be here and to see the prospects that Kadavu has. Whether you talk about agriculture, harvesting pine, or increasing attention to tourism and hotel development, all of that will require us to improve infrastructure, roads, water supply, and electricity. I can assure you that we will work very hard.”

Among the government’s priorities is increasing social welfare support, boosting school assistance and expanding the budget for the Ministry of Ethnic Affairs.

Strengthening iTaukei administration has also been a focal point, reflecting a broader push to enhance governance and community development.

To address cost-of-living challenges, the minimum wage has been raised from $4 to $4.50, with a further increase to $5 set for April.

At the same time, efforts are underway to manage the national debt while channeling investments into critical areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

Prof Prasad assured villages in Kadavu that the government remains committed to delivering tangible improvements.

While progress has been made, the Minister stated that continued reforms are necessary to achieve long-term economic stability and equitable growth.

