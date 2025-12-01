Government promises fresh fix

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The rural development system continues to face long-standing challenges. Stakeholders in the Western Division have begun consultations to help shape the new National Rural Development Policy.

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mitieli Cama said the policy would guide how development is planned and delivered across rural and outer island communities.

Cama said the NRDP was being co-created with communities, traditional leaders, private sector partners, civil society organisations, youth and women’s groups.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that rural development cannot be one-size-fits-all, and what works in one area may not suit another.

The review of the 2009 Integrated Rural Development Framework highlighted persistent issues.

These include water insecurity, poor roads, communication black-spots, limited shipping and aviation services and uneven access to services.

“These are not new problems. They are challenges that have been repeatedly discussed in workshops, talanoa sessions, and development meetings for many years.”

Cama said the NRDP must focus on people, stronger government coordination, risk-informed planning and evidence-based decision-making.

He states the policy aims to make government work in a more unified way.

Strong provincial leadership will guide planning while communities are empowered to build resilience, create opportunities, and access essential services.

Cama encouraged participants to share ideas openly and honestly. He said their input will shape a practical and future-focused policy for rural areas.

The Western Division NRDP Co-Creation Consultation was officially opened at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi by the Acting PS.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.