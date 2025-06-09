Government officials attacked, hunt for suspects underway

[File Photo]

Police in Savusavu are searching for several suspects accused of attacking government officials in Vusasivo Village, Cakaudrove.

The attack happened after the driver of a government vehicle swerved to avoid a man who was reportedly drunk and staggered onto the road.

The vehicle went off course and a group of intoxicated youths approached and assaulted the driver and passengers. They also stole personal items from the victims.

All six men were taken to Tukavesi Hospital. Two were later transferred to Labasa Hospital for further care. One victim remains in stable condition while the other has been discharged.

Police say statements have been collected from the victims and investigations are continuing. Arrests are expected soon.

