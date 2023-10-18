Government initiates efforts to resolve Ovalau's service disruption

Ovalau Island is currently experiencing a halt in certain operations following the withdrawal of a key shipping service provider to Levuka.

This has been highlighted by Kris Diston a hotel operator in Ovalau, considering the consequences it has not only to the businesses but to Ovalau as a whole.

Diston says that jetty has been an issue for the last three years since it could not hold more than three tons of weight, and therefore Goundar shipping could only bring in passengers and a limited number of small vehicles through the government wharf.

“All my bookings are now cancelled because customers cannot get in and out of Ovalau, and the airport is still closed since COVID, so we cannot get any flights from Nausori to Levuka.”

Diston says shipping service providers also like to make profit, but with the limitations and conditions at the wharf, they have cancelled their services and has called on the government to urgently look into the issue.

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau says that they have met with the CEO of Pacific Fishing Company and Goundar shipping today.

Ro Filipe says this is in regards to the PAFCO jetty which can be utilized by other operators.

“How best we can resolve that and also the use of the Buresala wharf regarding some of the issues there, so Im discussing with MSAF and we will work over that from tomorrow and into the weekend so early next week we have some resolution.”

The island of Ovalau currently has two wharfs in operation: the government main port and the PAFCO wharf, while the Buresala jetty is closed off.