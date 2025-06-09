Government gets $3.9M dividend from YPCL

[File Photo]

The government has received a dividend payment of $3,902,984.77 from Yaqara Pastoral Company Limited, representing 50 percent of the company’s net profit after tax for the combined 2018 and 2019 financial periods.

The dividend cheque was presented by YPCL Chairman Uraia Waibuta to the Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, and Public Enterprise, Charan Jeath Singh, during his visit to meet with the Board of Directors and senior management of the agricultural-sector public enterprise.

During the meeting with the Board of Directors, Minister Singh issued a clear directive for the company to prioritize updating outstanding audits, emphasizing the importance of transparency, accountability, and sound financial governance.

“Yaqara Pastoral Company Limited is a brand of national significance in its own right. My role is to ensure that strategic assets such as YPCL receive the support they need to grow stronger, become more commercially robust, and deliver greater value to our people. Financial discipline and modern reporting are critical first steps in this journey.”

He expressed his appreciation to the Board and management for the dividend payout, reiterating its role in driving economic growth and supporting community development.

Chairman Uraia Waibuta thanked the Minister for selecting YPCL for his first official visit, describing it as a strong signal of the government’s commitment to improving the performance of public enterprises.

