Government eyes Valelevu Ground for new national hospital

Cabinet has agreed to conduct a detailed analysis of the Valelevu Ground site as a potential location for the new national hospital.

It says this decision follows a thorough multi-criteria assessment of various possible sites for the new hospital, a crucial component of the broader CWM Hospital Redevelopment Project.

Cabinet says the new facility will form a vital part of the comprehensive infrastructure master plan designed to modernise and expand Fiji’s national referral hospital.

This project is being strongly supported by the Australian Government, which is providing substantial grant funding for critical upgrades at the existing CWM Hospital.

It adds the first phase of these upgrades, which is already underway, includes essential repairs and improvements, such as fixing roof leaks, upgrading acute wards, and enhancing potable water storage and sewerage systems.

These upgrades are expected to be completed by early 2026.

It further states that as part of the ongoing development, Phase Two will focus on priority upgrades to keep CWM Hospital operational while a more detailed long-term assessment of the hospital’s future development is conducted.

In addition to these upgrades, Cabinet says a new radiotherapy centre for cancer treatment will be built at a separate site within the CWM complex. The World Bank will oversee the construction of this facility, ensuring that cancer patients receive convenient access to both clinical and non-clinical services, supported by existing infrastructure.

There has also been notable financial commitment from international partners, including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the OPEC Fund, for the ongoing Public Health Infrastructure Transformation (PHIT) project.

Cabinet says the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with Australia, is in ongoing discussions with other multilateral banks to secure additional financing to support the hospital’s further development.

