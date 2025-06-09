Government expands rural secondary education in Cakaudrove

The government has expanded access to secondary education with the opening of Namuka Secondary School and the establishment of Naweni Secondary School, bringing learning closer to rural communities.

Minister for Education Aseri Masivou Radrodro officially commissioned Namuka Secondary School, saying it fulfils a long-held dream of the Namuka community and reflects the People’s Coalition Government’s commitment to widening access to education.

He said the school followed a request made in 2024 by the late Tui Namuka, Ratu Tevita Navurelevu Niumataiwalu, and that the vision will now benefit future generations.

Namuka Secondary School opens with 15 students. Ten are in Year 9 and five in Year 10. They come from 10 feeder villages and three primary schools.

The school is operating from a building first constructed in the late 1940s.

Minister Radrodro said education is a key tool to tackle poverty, inequality and social challenges, especially in rural areas.

He also highlighted government support through the 200 dollar Back to School Assistance and the eTransport program to help families manage costs and improve attendance.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equitable access with the establishment of Naweni Secondary School in Cakaudrove, calling it a major milestone for the Naweni District and the wider Natewa Peninsula.

He said the school will serve students from 11 feeder villages and reduce long travel times that previously led to fatigue and dropouts.

The Minister urged students to value the opportunity and teachers to remain committed.

