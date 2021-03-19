Global Hackathon inspires trio 

Three students from the University of the South Pacific will be representing Fiji at the Global Hackathon 2021 next month.

The group won first place at the Girls in Artificial Intelligence Fiji Awards in Suva yesterday, where they created a website to address a solution for Sustainable Development Goal four, which is quality education.

Participant Rachel Swann says they created a solution for students that was necessary during COVID-19.

“Our main aim was to help provide a website for students so that they can get the educational resources they need to better system with preparing for their exams and better understand topics they are having difficulty in.”

Yiping Wang a second-year Information System student says the Hackathon has boosted her confidence.

“It inspires the youth to innovate and develop skills in creating projects that help the Fijian society.”

The third winning participant Daryl Christi says the initiative builds teamwork as well.

Organizer Suhana Sahib says the program allows computer science students to reach new heights and aim for jobs at large international tech firms.