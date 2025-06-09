Global expertise to support emerging Agripreneurs

Local agripreneurs across Fiji are set to benefit from increased access to global knowledge and innovation following the successful completion of a week-long mission by an AgHub India delegation from Hyderabad.

The visit focused on strengthening the capacity of Fijian agripreneurs by sharing practical insights from India’s vibrant agri-innovation ecosystem.

Beginning with a courtesy visit to the Acting Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Business Development, Peni Sikivou emphasised the importance of empowering local entrepreneurs as a foundation for sustainable agricultural growth.

Discussions highlighted how tailored incubation support, mentorship and ecosystem coordination can help agribusiness startups overcome common challenges such as access to finance, technology and markets.

Throughout the week, the delegation engaged with Business Assistance Fiji and the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council to explore collaborative approaches that would strengthen support services for agripreneurs, particularly those operating in rural and value-added agricultural sectors.

A high-level roundtable discussion brought together government agencies and development partners to examine how a coordinated, whole-of-ecosystem approach could create more opportunities for agribusiness entrepreneurs, improve productivity and enhance resilience across the sector.

Site visits to local agribusinesses provided the delegation with first-hand insight into the realities faced by Fijian entrepreneurs, including production constraints, logistics challenges and the need for innovation.

These engagements also identified practical opportunities for collaboration, drawing on India’s experience in scaling agribusiness solutions suited to smallholder contexts.

