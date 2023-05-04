Girmityas played a vital role in the education sector

Kamlesh Arya

The Girmitiyas and the first descendants of the Indian laborers who came to Fiji believed that education was the only way forward for the nation.

Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji’s director of education, Kamlesh Arya, says Fiji’s education sector has grown many folds, and the Girmitiyas’ descendants have contributed immensely to this achievement.

“Contributed immensely to the education sector; the majority of the schools that we have here that are managed by Fijians of Indian ethnicity were basically built in that era.”

Arya says that the seeds of education were planted by the first girmitiyas, and descendants must continue to water them.