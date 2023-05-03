Girmit Day an opportune time to reflect on history

The girmityas brought with them their customs, traditions, and religion, which over time became an integral part of Fiji’s multicultural society.

Chair of the Girmit Day Celebration Committee Sashi Kiran says the celebration is a good learning opportunity for the whole of Fiji and different generations.

Kiran says the event is a day to consider the history and contributions made by the Girmitiyas to the nation’s development.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a pause and a recognition of a group of people that has been here for 144 years and more because some of the diaspora came prior to indenture and it is a time to be able to reflect on our history. So I think everything that we pose to reflect on our history is important.”

Kiran says that a number of activities have been planned in the lead-up to the National Girmit Day celebration at Albert Park on May 15th .

These include Girmit Heritage exhibitions, folk songs, art shows, a visit to Nukulau Island and much more.