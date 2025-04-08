Gender gap in Parliament deepens, Rabuka calls for action

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has questioned why more women are not supporting each other into leadership roles and politics.

Rabuka highlighted the ongoing challenge of female underrepresentation in Fiji’s political landscape.

He says despite women being a significant portion of the population, their political participation remains low.

Article continues after advertisement

Currently only nine percent of parliamentarians are women, a decrease from 20 percent in 2018.

Rabuka says this is also a key challenge to advancing gender equality in the country which needs to be addressed.

“To build the capacity of government agencies to integrate the needs, the interests, and the contributions of women and girls into their policies, into their strategies and plans and resourcing.”

Rabuka stresses the importance of continued efforts to empower women to fully participate in political and decision-making roles.

<img class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-707970″ src=”https://www.fbcnews.com.fj/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Triple-N-Zone-and-Tailevu-Zone-640×640.jpg” alt=”” width=”640″ height=”640″ />

<img class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-709295″ src=”https://www.fbcnews.com.fj/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/RND-9-Highlanders-v-Drua-585×640.jpg” alt=”” width=”585″ height=”640″ />

<img class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-709167″ src=”https://www.fbcnews.com.fj/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/coke-games-poster-640×640.jpg” alt=”” width=”640″ height=”640″ />

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.