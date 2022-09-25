GCF reassures support to Fiji and the Pacific

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund has assured Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama that it stands ready to support the vision of the Blue Pacific Strategy and engage with Pacific island states in its implementation.

Yannick Glemarec says that GCF is working relentlessly to simplify its own procedures to speed up access and implementation of programs as called for by Fiji and other small island states.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama met with the Executive Director of the GCF, Yannick Glemarec, on the margins of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday.

During the meeting, Bainimarama thanked the Green Climate Fund for its extensive engagement with Fiji.

Bainimarama says currently the Ministry of Economy and Fiji Development Bank are in the process of building their capacity to implement larger programs that will be funded through the Green Climate Fund.

He adds that these projects in Ovalau, Nadi and across the country will create jobs, improve livelihoods and at the same time, support Fiji’s transition to a net zero economy.

He also thanked GCF for being one of the main sources of grant finance for climate adaptation programs including coral reef protection, building resilient homes for low-income families, and promoting more climate-friendly agriculture in Fiji.

The Prime Minister added that he looked forward to GCF’s support for Fiji’s transition to electric buses and for green shipping.