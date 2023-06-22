GCC to review proposal for rural bank

The Great Council of Chiefs review committee has received a notable submission regarding the establishment of an iTaukei rural bank.

The proposal has garnered attention from various quarters, with Lau Province representative Solo Nata emphasizing the urgent need for the GCC to thoroughly examine its potential benefits.

Nata says the proposed iTaukei rural bank aims to serve as a vital resource for landowners, particularly the iTaukei community, by facilitating equitable opportunities and fostering land development initiatives.

“Most of the time, when we are requested to provide 20% equity, most landowners return home knowing there is no money to meet the requirements, so we need a bank to assist us with it.”

Recognizing the significance of this venture, Nata highlights the immense assistance it could provide to landowners in their pursuit of sustainable growth.

Nata states should the GCC lend their support and thoroughly explore this proposal, it holds the potential to revolutionize the financial landscape for landowners, leading in a new era of economic empowerment and developmental progress.