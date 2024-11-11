GCC to meet this week

The Great Council of Chiefs will convene this week for a two-day meeting in Suva.

They will discuss critical issues affecting the iTaukei people, including land rights, education, climate change, and chiefly titles.

Chairman Viliame Seruvakula has called on all participating chiefs to be prepared for an engaging and productive discussion.

In a statement, he urged chiefs to ensure they are physically prepared for the event, considering the long journeys many of them undertake to attend the important forum.

“I am requesting the chiefs that will be part of the two-day meeting to get ready to collaborate, as there will be important topics discussed. Stay well and make sure you are fit, given the long trip they usually take to be part of the conference.”

The meeting will also follow up on the outcomes of the GCC gathering held earlier this year.

The two-day session will begin on Wednesday and conclude on Thursday.