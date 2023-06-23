GCC committee’s trip funded by sponsors: Baledrokadroka

In response to mounting criticism of the Great Council of Chiefs Review committee’s planned overseas trip, the chair says that the government will not cover the costs of the visit to California.

Dr Jone Baledrokadroka’s remarks came amidst concerns over the necessity of extensive consultations abroad and the perceived extravagance of the endeavour, considering the country’s economic constraints.

Addressing these concerns, Baledrokadroka says the trip is privately funded by benefactors from the United States, emphasizing that it does not utilize taxpayers’ money.

The chair further highlights the importance of engaging with the Fijian diaspora worldwide, underscoring their willingness to make themselves available to discuss the project if desired by overseas communities.

“And it’s no cost to the government so we thank them very much for giving us this opportunity and I think it’s all done in good faith.”



Dr Jone Baledrokadroka.

While some critics argue that Fijians living abroad could contribute their suggestions through written correspondence or digital communication platforms such as conference calls, Facebook Messenger, or Skype, Baledrokadroka has defended the need for face-to-face consultations.

Nonetheless, the restoration of an unelected elite and the potential imbalance of representation within the GCC have raised concerns among other communities.

Critics argue that if the committee continues to predominantly consist of iTaukei men, its relevance to 40 percent of the country remains questionable.

However, the chairman firmly dismissed these allegations, stating that the GCC symbolizes the apex of Fiji’s diverse cultures and traditions, rather than a platform for elitism.

The team is scheduled to be in the USA from June 29th to July 4th.