Gavoka pushes for better data and inclusive tourism

The third Fiji Tourism Convention has adopted key resolutions to drive the sector’s next phase of growth. Government and industry committed to stronger coordination, better use of data and more inclusive development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka assured that the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation will coordinate reliable and timely tourism data. He said this would support informed decision-making across the industry and communities.

Gavoka said future conventions would include infrastructure, regulatory and financial stakeholders.

He states this will address critical needs, including digital and e-commerce access.

He adds development must be community-led, culturally grounded, and respect local custodianship.

He said the forum was designed as a working platform rather than a ceremonial event.

He adds that the sector has vision but needs practical follow-through.

The Minister said the resolutions were commitments, not conclusions.

He states they require accountability and cooperation from all stakeholders. He adds the government will continue consultation on the draft Civil Aviation Bill 2026 and the draft Commercial Use of Marine Areas Bill 2025.

Gavoka said the convention also resolved to explore ways to attract transit passengers as stopover visitors. He adds this includes reviewing the departure tax while maintaining fiscal sustainability.

