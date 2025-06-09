Gavoka flags lagging reforms amid tourism growth

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka. [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, says while tourism growth continues, critical reforms in the sector are falling behind.

Speaking at the Third Fiji Tourism Convention in Nadi yesterday, Gavoka acknowledged that progress in some areas has been slower than planned.

He says small and emerging tourism businesses continue to face barriers that must be addressed urgently.

Gavoka stresses that these acknowledgements are not a sign of weakness but a responsibility to the industry and the nation.

“Some communities are still waiting to fully benefit from tourism, and many entrepreneurs face hurdles that we must work harder to remove.”

He is encouraging industry leaders to use the convention as a platform to raise concerns, share insights, and shape reforms that strengthen resilience and widen opportunities for all Fijians.

“Discussion alone is not enough. What matters is how insights gained here, it’s the interaction that strengthens the sector and broadens its benefits.”

The stakeholders will continue their discussions on key issues today.

