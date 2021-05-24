Gavoka claims Bulitavu betrayed voters

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka claims voters who elected them into parliament feel betrayed by MP Mosese Bulitavu.

Gavoka took Bulitavu to court claiming he did not vote along the party line and instead voted in favour of the National budget and the now amended iTaukei Land Trust Act.

However, the matter was thrown out by the Court of Disputed Returns.

Gavoka confirmed to FBC News an undated memo was submitted in court, but insists that it was in the hands of all SODELPA Members of Parliament on the 27th of July 2021.

He says this was not an attempt to mislead the Court or to submit false documents.

Accepting the outcome and judgment on Bulitavu’s case yesterday, Gavoka says he will continue fighting for their 181,072 voters using all avenues available to him.

Chief Justice, Kamal Kumar had dismissed the case saying there was no clear directive for Bulitavu to vote against the Budget or against Bill 17.

The Court also said Gavoka in putting forward the internal memo without stating when it was issued to be misleading and unhelpful.