FY12CE exam papers stolen in Sigatoka

Exam papers.

An investigation is underway following the theft of Year 12 examination papers from Sigatoka Secondary School.

The matter was reported by the school principal yesterday, after he discovered the sealed bags containing the examination papers had been opened and the papers scattered.

Upon verification, it was confirmed that a number of examination papers were missing.

Investigations are ongoing.

