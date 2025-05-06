Future leaders workshop revived

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

The Future Leaders Workshop is an essential component of the government’s ongoing efforts to build effective and visionary leaders who will shape the future of the country’s education system.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro officiated at the workshop, marking its revival with a renewed focus on leadership development.

Originally introduced in 2012, the workshop has been brought back this year with a fresh sense of purpose that reflects the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing school leadership across Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

Addressing the 40 selected educators from around the country, who were chosen through a national expression of interest, Radrodro praised their dedication and passion for driving change in their schools and communities.

He expressed confidence in their potential to lead with vision and purpose while contributing meaningfully to achieving Fiji’s national education goals.

The five-day workshop will cover essential topics, including an understanding of the Ministry’s strategic foundation and its direction for the future of education in Fiji.



[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

It will also focus on effective school and financial management to ensure that schools are equipped to deliver high-quality education.

In addition, the workshop emphasizes the four pillars of successful leadership: management, student learning, stakeholder engagement, and creating a safe learning environment for students.



[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

Minister Radrodro stressed that these key focus areas are critical for developing leaders who can navigate the complexities of modern education and guide their schools toward sustained success.

The Future Leaders Workshop is supported by the Education Australia Fiji Education Program.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.