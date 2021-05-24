Home

News

Fur Seal spotted on Beqa

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 31, 2021 4:01 pm
[Source: Jerry Tagutu]

The people of Rukua village in Beqa got a pleasant surprise this morning, finding a New Zealand Fur Seal on their shores.

These mammals are uncommon in Fiji waters and curious villagers were at the beach trying to get a closer look.

The Fur Seal even came out of the water to rest on some rocks.

Article continues after advertisement

Rukua villager Navitalai Durusolo says they spotted it at around 9 last night and thought it would have swam away by this morning.

However they were surprised to see the seal still near the island this morning during high tide.

Many who came to the beach get a closer look were taking videos and pictures, but Durusolo adds they had never seen one before and were wary of the animal.

