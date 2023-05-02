Funds still a mystery to PM

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has admitted to being in the dark about the precise amount of funding that was initially pledged to rebuild the schools ravaged by Cyclone Winston in 2016.

In a recent interview with FBC News, Rabuka stated that he has yet to be briefed on the matter.

“We do not know what was committed and if they were committed in those budgets, they should have and if not, the ministry should have heard back from those schools and it should be done because that budget year is coming to an end in the end of July.”

Article continues after advertisement

Despite reports indicating that the majority of the 200 affected schools have been repaired, some students are still studying in tents.



Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, recently brought attention to the disbandment of the Construction Implementation Unit.

This unit was established after the occurrence of TC Winston, but due to discrepancies found in its systems and processes, it will be disbanded.

Prasad revealed that the unit had expanded its responsibilities over the years to handle projects across various ministries and statutory organizations.

The government has pledged to address the issue and provide high-quality infrastructure for students.