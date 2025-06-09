Funding hoped for next year to roll out police bodycams

Following the death of an on-duty officer, the Fiji Police Force is seeking funding to equip officers with body-worn cameras and upgrade their equipment nationwide.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says discussions on introducing bodycams have already started.

“You’re talking about technology, you’re talking about funding here. We are trying our best. Discussions have already been made.”

Tudravu says while bodycams are an important tool for accountability and transparency, implementing them requires more than just distributing the devices.

“We’ll be having submissions in regards to well-equipping our police officers. It’s easy to say, bring in body cams. When you bring in body cams, you have to have the infrastructure in place within the organization. Where to keep it, where we will download everything that is in the body cam, and all these things come into it. And preparation is already in place. We are looking into it.”

Meanwhile, as investigation continues into the death of Police Constable 8012 Peniasi Racagi, the Force is inviting members of the public to leave messages of sympathy for the fallen officer by signing a condolence book at its headquarters.

