FTRA ID card delays spark concerns in Parliament

Some fully registered teachers have not received their identification cards from the Fiji Teachers Registration Authority.

Opposition MP Hem Chand raised this question in Parliament on why some teachers have not been issued with ID cards by the FTRA.

Chand asked why teachers who are already registered with FTRA had not been issued ID cards.

Article continues after advertisement

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro responded that teachers must formally apply for the cards, and only those with full registration who submit an application are issued ID cards.

Radrodro added that ID cards are usually processed within 14 days of receiving an application.

“The ID cards are given to those teachers who hold full registration – status and have submitted a formal application. The ID cards are usually given within 14 days from the date an application is received. If they have not applied, they will not be given and ID card.”

Chand said teachers have applied and paid the required fees but still have not received their cards.

Radrodro confirmed that between 24 August last year and 31 July this year, FTRA received 251 ID card applications, all of which were issued.

Over the same period, 973 teachers were granted full registration, but only 251 applied for the cards.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau raised a point of order, stating that information about ID cards is operational and publicly accessible.

The Speaker clarified that since the issue is not readily available in the public domain, Chand’s concern is valid.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar stressed the importance of ID cards, noting they serve as official identification and are necessary for teachers to operate in schools.

The Speaker concluded the matter in Parliament, urging the Minister and Chand to meet directly to resolve any outstanding cases.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.