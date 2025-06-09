FSC guarantees timely payments to farmers

[file photo]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has already completed two export shipments for this season and plans a third.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh revealed in Parliament that 9,425 tonnes were shipped to the United States under the tariff rate quota and 38,000 tonnes to the United Kingdom.

A third shipment of 33,000 tonnes to the UK is scheduled for mid-December.

Singh said FSC has secured reliable buyers despite global sugar market volatility. He explained that bulk sugar exports are sold on the open market through international brokers like Zeneca. This allows Fiji to maximize revenue by selecting the best offers.

He explained that the US quota is fixed at about 9,500 tonnes but Fiji’s main exports go to the UK, South Korea, Asian refiners and Oceania markets.

The Minister states timely payments to farmers are ensured through careful financial planning. FSC projects annual income from sugar and molasses identifies cash flow needs and secures financing through local banks and broker-supported arrangements.

Singh said this keeps farmer payments uninterrupted even during market fluctuations.

Opposition MP Viam Pillay asked how FSC will honour its export quotas and ensure timely payments to farmers.

In response, Singh said that FSC has consistently met or exceeded US quotas over the past five years. He added that diversifying global markets helps manage risk.

Supplementary questions were raised about penalties for burnt cane.

Singh points out that penalties are part of longstanding regulations and cannot be repealed by FSC alone.

The government is working with the sugar terminal to amend the rules. He assured Parliament that final cane payments for growers will be full and timely for the new season.

Another supplementary question from Opposition MP Jone Usamante asked how FSC will meet export quotas given recent disruptions including railway shutdowns and cane losing weight in transit.

Singh said there was enough milling capacity to crush all sugarcane, ensuring quotas will be met.

Singh believes that FSC’s structured approach, diversified market strategy and disciplined financial planning position it to meet all export commitments while ensuring timely, uninterrupted payments to farmers throughout the 2025 season.

