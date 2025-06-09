News

FSC guarantees timely payments to farmers

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 1, 2025 12:30 pm

[file photo]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has already completed two export shipments for this season and plans a third.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh revealed in Parliament that 9,425 tonnes were shipped to the United States under the tariff rate quota and 38,000 tonnes to the United Kingdom.

A third shipment of 33,000 tonnes to the UK is scheduled for mid-December.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh said FSC has secured reliable buyers despite global sugar market volatility. He explained that bulk sugar exports are sold on the open market through international brokers like Zeneca. This allows Fiji to maximize revenue by selecting the best offers.

He explained that the US quota is fixed at about 9,500 tonnes but Fiji’s main exports go to the UK, South Korea, Asian refiners and Oceania markets.

The Minister states timely payments to farmers are ensured through careful financial planning. FSC projects annual income from sugar and molasses identifies cash flow needs and secures financing through local banks and broker-supported arrangements.

Singh said this keeps farmer payments uninterrupted even during market fluctuations.

Opposition MP Viam Pillay asked how FSC will honour its export quotas and ensure timely payments to farmers.

In response, Singh said that FSC has consistently met or exceeded US quotas over the past five years. He added that diversifying global markets helps manage risk.

Supplementary questions were raised about penalties for burnt cane.

Singh points out that penalties are part of longstanding regulations and cannot be repealed by FSC alone.

The government is working with the sugar terminal to amend the rules. He assured Parliament that final cane payments for growers will be full and timely for the new season.

Another supplementary question from Opposition MP Jone Usamante asked how FSC will meet export quotas given recent disruptions including railway shutdowns and cane losing weight in transit.

Singh said there was enough milling capacity to crush all sugarcane, ensuring quotas will be met.

Singh believes that FSC’s structured approach, diversified market strategy and disciplined financial planning position it to meet all export commitments while ensuring timely, uninterrupted payments to farmers throughout the 2025 season.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Life imprisonment for child murderer

Livestock sector on strong growth path

FSC guarantees timely payments to farmers

Pine landowners demand bigger slice of the profits

Police investigates break-in at Lautoka Court

Arrests to be made on viral Labasa assault, charges to follow

Fiji and Australia strengthen intelligence-sharing partnership

Over 1,200 new HIV cases

Kiran calls for stronger backing for women entrepreneurs

Amendments will strengthen Fiji’s transport laws: Ro Filipe

Rising meth use and syringe scarcity fuel HIV concerns

Mataele to strengthen Drua backline

Fiji, NZ and South Africa in same pool

Death toll hits 212 as Sri Lanka struggles with Cyclone Ditwah impact

Josh Brolin reflects on past friendship with Donald Trump

Ukraine talks 'productive' but more work needed, Rubio says

Linda Hamilton joins Stranger Things final season as Dr. Kay

National Guard shooting suspect radicalized in US, homeland secretary says

SNL re-airs Amy Poehler episode before new shows in December

Swiss voters reject proposed tax on super rich

Red card experts Chelsea learn how to cope with 10 men

Four dead after 14 people shot at family gathering in Stockton, California

Charlotte Stewart recalls 1969 road trip with Jim Morrison

Tarantino unveils new Kill Bill animated scene in Fortnite

Kazakhstan tells Ukraine to stop attacking CPC terminal after oil exports halted

Indonesia searches for hundreds missing in deadly floods

Bronze for Fiji 7s, Fijiana fourth in Dubai

Kolinisau proud of Fiji 7s efforts

Taxi drivers hit back at viral video allegations from Labasa

Fiji diversifies tourism sector

24 New clubs give Fijian kids a voice

Kohli scores century as India edge South Africa by 17 runs in Ranchi thriller

Maathar Sangam rolls out leadership training

Benjamin Netanyahu seeks pardon from Israel's president

New Zealand beat Australia 26-22 to claim Dubai 7s title

Crown land system failing, PAC warns

Ending HIV requires human rights focus

WRFL tops sustainability awards again

Isak scores as Liverpool halt woeful run, Man United win at Palace

Fiji falls in semifinal

Fijiana to play Japan third place playoff

US FDA memo links 10 child deaths to COVID vaccines

Fiji chases fourth title in Dubai

PM blocks coup plotters’ faith manipulation

Nadi Junior Rugby festival launched

PMT gets modern makeover for fairer assistance

Death toll in Sri Lanka rises to 153 after Cyclone Ditwah

Brucellosis and TB slash livestock productivity

‘Bel-Air’ cast reflects on series

Fiji set to become Pacific hub for trade and tech

Heavyweight TKV stuns Clarke to win British title

Indonesia flood death toll climbs to 303 amid cyclone devastation, disaster agency says

Kapil Sharma to return to Colors after 11 years in Laughter Chefs: Report

Wagner Moura is on the run in Brazil, 1977, in ‘The Secret Agent’

Hong Kong mourns victims of blaze that killed 128 and counting

US State Department stops processing visas for Afghan allies

Job not done yet says Talacolo

‘Zootopia 2' is a cuddlier, tamer sequel

Ex-students return home for Vashist Muni’s anniversary

Maathar Sangam women lead centennial countdown

Vast Russian overnight attack on Ukraine kills six, wounds dozens

Woodlot challenges put landowners on alert

Ravouvou scores in Bristol win

Chaudhry demands probe into mines, water and health mismanagement

Dhurandhar Part 1 expected to be Bollywood’s Longest film since Jodhaa Akbar

Soccer Flamengo wins fourth Copa Libertadores title

The Bansal Murders premieres at IFFI ahead of Netflix release

Global airlines race to fix Airbus jets; US reports little disruption

Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein clocks 50,000 advance tickets

Ukraine hits two Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tankers with naval drones

Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar lands in legal trouble

PM apologizes, leaves reparations to State

Housing Ministry targets 100 new rental units

Fiji to face NZ in semifinal

Residents sound alarm over river rubbish dumping

Fijiana makes semifinal despite loss

Farm school turns dropouts into earners

Newcastle's fast start lays platform for 4-1 thumping of Everton

Springboks score 11 tries in record 73-0 win over hapless Wales

Goals galore - 14 goals in 3 matches

Fiji beat South Africa

Ulunisau hat-trick in Fijiana win

Fiji 7s downs Argentina

Buna scores on debut, Fijiana beat USA

Hrithik Roshan invests Rs 28 crores in Pecan realty’s premium yura offices

Coups missed the mark, PM reflects

Vitogo installs new chief

FRA to enhance road safety and connectivity

New jersey design for Fiji 7s and Fijiana

Sydney Fijians for Coral Coast 7s

Blasts hit sanctioned tankers off Turkey's coast, rescues underway

RFMF Engineers mark 50 years on Sappers Day

'My brothers might force me' - Tuilagi on possible Samoa switch

Well-known faces to join the royals for Princes Kate's annual carol service

Airbus issues major A320 recall, threatening global flight disruption

Shweta Tripathi to produce her first horror film

Rabuka accepts role in 1987 human rights abuses

Early action needed against termite threats

New ball trials for women’s rugby at HSBC SVNS

Wailevu riverbanks at risk

Curry to coach NZ Development at Coral Coast 7s

Floods and landslides in Indonesia's Sumatra kill at least 174

Ranveer Singh credits Nawazuddin Siddiqui for shaping his acting at IFFI 2025

Proposed R360 series delays launch until 2028

Combined bid for 2031 WWC includes 14 U.S. cities

Aamir Khan drops major career update at IFFI 2025

Hong Kong tower fire toll rises to 128, more arrests made

Apne 2 cancelled after Dharmendra’s demise

TERE ISHK MEIN is an intense love saga

National Guard shooting suspect to face murder charges, Trump to freeze 'Third World' migration

Fiji braces for Dubai 7s

Suva 1 and Nadi retain titles

Rabuka reflects on dark days and guilt

RBF warns of growing global risks

Full rights for migrant workers in Fiji

Fiji to build network of humanitarian warehouses

Dupont returns after eight months

Iran to boycott World Cup draw over US visa issues

PM reflects on ’87 Coup

1987 Coup rooted in indigenous concerns, says PM

Rabuka on the burden of power

Friends Thanksgiving episodes ranked from season 1 to 10

Government cracks down on wage theft

The kidnap gangs, jihadists and separatists wreaking havoc in Nigeria

Students allegedly beaten by Police Officer in Wailoku

Unpredictable Dubai no worry for Walker as squad depth grows

Motor Spirit, Diesel prices drop

Drua boost fan access with $2 match streams

Minister urges Fijians to face the past

ICT Boom set to create 20,000 jobs

Atletico fined for 'racist' behaviour of fans during Arsenal game

Groff and Yang perform 'Beyond the Sea' at Macy's parade

36 Inmates showcase skills

At least 56 dead as severe floods hit Sri Lanka

India's Sharma most expensive player in WPL auction, Aussie skipper Healy goes unsold

Kali returns in Stranger Things season 5 episode 4 reveal

Fiji leads every emergency response in the region

Ministry expands network of 24 ice plants

Natusara School gets 50-year-overdue upgrade

Bird flu virus could risk pandemic worse than COVID if it mutates, France's Institut Pasteur says

Dwayne Johnson honors Robin Williams as Jumanji 4 starts filming

Trump administration will re-examine green card holders from 19 countries

Hong Kong police arrest construction firm bosses over fire; death toll hits 83 with scores missing

Fiji updates Household Spending Data with new survey

High Court to hear Kamikamica’s permanent stay application next week

Hoda Kotb reunites with Savannah Guthrie to cohost 2025 Macy’s Parade

New audiology technology boosts infant hearing care

Speaker of Parliament congratulates Kabara on first gold

Fiji’s cattle industry at risk from deadly diseases

Fiji matches for Dubai 7s to air live on FBCTV

Yalovata 7s kicks off in Levuka

New taxi base to boost Labasa transport

Injured All Black Tuipulotu taking long road to recovery

TV’s most iconic groups fans want at their holiday table

National Guard shooting suspect worked with CIA in Afghanistan

No costs against state in high-profile abuse of office trial

Fijians rate FBC News and TV, number one

Talks underway to modernize litter legislation

Health inspectors trained to tackle leptospirosis nationwide

NRDP reforms aim to strengthen rural communities

Eternity director discusses Joan’s choice in afterlife love story

Forest secure comfortable Europa League win over Malmo

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank who appeared to be surrendering

Opening doors to a second chance

Ellington Wharf nears completion in Rakiraki

FBI raids homes after two National Guard members shot near White House

Cynthia Erivo's performance in Wicked draws biblical comparisons

General sworn in as Guinea-Bissau leader in swift coup

Singh puts employers on notice

Survivor 49 contestants search Kristina's bag for hidden idol

Gounder gets another term in office

Pope Leo warns of conflicts endangering humanity

Top 10 mishaps in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade history

Digital abuse driving Fiji’s new wave of domestic violence

Fiji locked in for Dubai title defence

Toll in Hong Kong fire rises to 65, police cite 'grossly negligent' firm

Government moves to strengthen safety measures for teachers

Paint runoff prompts enforcement warning to CDP Pte Ltd

Koroijiuta dreams big in first appearance

Wales captain Morgan set to miss start of Six Nations with dislocated shoulder

Thailand shifts gear in flood evacuation; Indonesia death toll climbs to 61

Buyback scheme operates on ‘willing buyer, willing seller’ basis

High demand fuels roadside vendor growth

Hardware director convicted for repeat consumer fraud

Government launches largest Court upgrade in Fiji’s history

President rallies diaspora in Sydney

Trump says South Africa won't receive invitation to G20 in 2026

Peru sentences ex-President Vizcarra to 14 years in prison for corruption

Fijiana 7s fired up for Dubai 7s

Door for dialogue open, Gavoka tells Joyce Aviation

100 students stranded as we wait for CAAF to engage says Joyce

Tailevu’s young athletes chase big-school dreams

EU court says same-sex marriages should be recognized throughout bloc

Bail for former FCS officer to be decided next month

PS Environment urges broad financing solutions to combat biodiversity loss

Island of Munia returned after 36 years

Arsenal's Munoz becomes youngest UEFA Youth League player at 13

Floods leave at least 50 dead across Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia

‘Dancing with the Stars’ has a new winner. No one’s surprised