FSC announces appointment of board members

The Ministry of Sugar has announced the appointment of four new members to the Board of Directors for Fiji Sugar Corporation and the renewal of an existing board member.

Paras Ram Reddy, Nitya Reddy, Kaison Chang, and Maciusela Lumelume have been newly appointed to the board, while Athil Narayan, an existing member of the board, has also been reappointed for another term.

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh has welcomed these highly experienced and talented individuals to the Board of Directors for FSC.

Article continues after advertisement

He says their deep expertise, diverse perspectives, and guidance will be instrumental for the FSC to devise a strategy to revive the sugar industry and take the company to greater heights.

Singh has also acknowledged the outgoing board members for their hard work and dedication to the FSC board.

The Ministry looks forward to working with the new board members to revive and reshape the sugar industry into a sustainable and profitable model.