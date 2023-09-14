Frequent breakdown concerning: Singh

Minister for Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh is concerned with the frequent breakdowns in sugar mills.

Singh says it is causing significant disruptions for farmers, truck drivers, and overall national productivity.

Singh highlighted this while responding to questions about plans and timelines to resolve the recurring breakdowns at the Rarawai Sugar Mill.

He bluntly stated that these issues have persisted for an extended period and are not recent developments.

The Sugar Minister says new mills should have been built years ago.

“During the prime days of the sugar industry, with a preferential prize under the European Union, new modern mills should have been built decades ago. However, Mr. Speaker, since we are in government and we will clean up the mess and build this industry to address some of these issues and ensure the uninterrupted operations of the Rarawai sugar mill, we are working on a plan that incorporates both short term and long term measures.”

Singh says FSC is actively exploring various avenues to secure the necessary funding and technology for the comprehensive upgrade and refurbishment of critical mill components.

“It is crucial to understand that a substantial investment is required for the success of this project. We cannot ignore the fact that all three mills are more than 100 years old, highlighting the pressing need for modernization and upgrading of century-old technology to improve performance, increase production rates and energy efficiency.”

The Minister assured that they will work tirelessly to overcome the challenges of all the mills.

He stresses that the industry continues to bring in more than 200 million dollars in foreign exchange into the country.