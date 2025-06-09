FRCS partners with brokers to strengthen trade compliance

[ Source: Fiji Revenue and Customs Service/ Facebook ]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is boosting trade efficiency and transparency through stronger collaboration with customs brokers, freight forwarders, and authorized clerks.

At a recently convened Customs Brokers Forum, brokers were updated on key developments in Customs operations, including cargo manifest registration, trade analysis, standards, and the penalty matrix.

The forum aimed to ensure brokers are fully equipped to support compliant and streamlined import–export processes.

FRCS Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh stresses that partnerships with industry stakeholders are vital for safeguarding borders, facilitating legitimate trade, and driving economic growth.

“We cannot achieve our mandate in isolation. Collaboration, dialogue, and partnership are essential to building a customs environment that is fair, efficient, and responsive to global trade demands.”

Singh reaffirmed FRCS’s commitment to transparency, service excellence, and digital transformation as part of ongoing efforts to modernize trade systems.

Customs Brokers and Forwarders Council President Ruwel Lal praised the collaboration, noting that brokers play a critical role as trusted intermediaries in the global supply chain and must embrace innovation, automation, and high professional standards.

