Framework to monitor Live Coral and Cultured Live Rock Trade

[File Photo]

The cabinet approved the policy framework for the live coral and cultured live rock trade.

The policy framework allows for the coral and cultured live rock trade to be permitted under strict guidelines and conditions for companies to ensure sustainability.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) Scientific Council and CITES Management Authority will convene to decide on the trade quota based on scientific advice provided by the Ministry of Fisheries.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that necessary legislative amendments will be made in line with the policy framework before companies can proceed with the export of coral and cultured live rock.