FRA announces temporary closure of Vakabuli Timber Bridge

[Photo Credit: FRA]

The Fiji Roads Authority is informing the public that the Vakabuli Timber Bridge, located along Vakabuli Indian School Road in Lautoka, will be temporarily closed to allow for urgent repair and improvement works.

The bridge closure will be in effect from 9:00pm on Saturday, 27 September to 7:00am on Monday, 29 September 2025.

FRA advises that road closure advisory signs will be posted in advance to guide motorists along designated detour routes.

Article continues after advertisement

The detour route will follow Vakabuli Indian School Road Drasa Cemetery Road Vakabuli Village Road Main Kings Road.

FRA also notes that the alternative route is marked in the locality map below. Motorists are urged to plan their travel accordingly and exercise caution while driving near the work zone.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.