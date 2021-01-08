Foundation assists 7,000 people in Vanua Levu

7,000 people in TC Yasa ravaged areas were assisted with food and basic needs by the Sai Prema Foundation Fiji, Laxmi Narayan Temple and Hanuman Chalisa Pariwar.

Thirty people travelled from Suva to deliver buckets of food, building kits, sanitary items clothes and other materials.

Sai Prema Foundation Director Sumeet Tappoo says they were saddened by the plight of the people who have lost everything in the Cyclone.

Tappoo adds however that he was amazed at the grit, strength, courage and positivity of people.

“I was quite stunned by the spirit of the people despite the fact there was so much damage and so much they’ve lost, there was still that attitude of never giving up and of hope and faith and we also realize it’s easy to just give packs and send items across but they also need our love as well”.

The Foundation is planning two more distributions in Vanua Levu as well as the outer islands as far as the Lau Group.