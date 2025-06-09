Former President endorses National Rural Development Policy

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Former President and Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere has strongly endorsed the development of Fiji’s first National Rural Development Policy, describing it as a vital step towards improving the well-being, resilience, and dignity of rural and maritime communities.

Speaking at the NRDP Multistakeholder Consultation for the Northern Division in Labasa, Ratu Wiliame said the policy must be guided by stewardship of the vanua and responsibility to future generations.

Addressing participants in his capacity as a paramount chief, former head of state, and member of the Great Council of Chiefs, he said true development went beyond infrastructure and service delivery.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Wiliame commended the Government for initiating the NRDP following the review of the Integrated Rural Development Framework, noting that long-standing challenges — including access to water, roads, transport, communications, livelihoods and essential services — continued to affect rural communities, particularly in the Northern Division.

He also emphasized the importance of a co-creation approach in developing the policy, which involves communities, traditional leaders, the government, civil society, the private sector, and development partners.

The NRDP is part of a broader Change Management Programme led by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, aimed at strengthening systems, improving coordination, and transforming the delivery of development to rural and maritime areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.