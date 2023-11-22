Former politician and diplomat passes away

The late Poseci Bune

Former Fijian politician, diplomat, and chair of the Public Service Commission Poseci Bune has passed away.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu announced this in parliament as he paid tribute to Bune.

Bune held significant roles, including serving as a Cabinet Minister in the governments of Mahendra Chaudhry, Laisenia Qarase, and Voreqe Bainimarama.

Article continues after advertisement

He also represented Fiji as its Permanent Representative to the United Nations at one point.

Seruiratu expressed condolences to the family of the late Poseci Bune and also acknowledged the recent passing of the late suspended Chief Justice Kamal Kumar, extending sympathy to both bereaved families.