Former MP urges reform of 2013 Constitution

Concerns over legislation affecting the iTaukei community were raised at the StandwithNiko Advocacy event after authorities cancelled their permit for a peaceful march.

Turaga na Tui Suva Sanaila Mudunavosa shared that for years, iTaukei have been deprived of the benefits from the use of their land.

Suliasi Tamanalevu, a Committee Member, pointed to the MIDA Act as one of the most controversial pieces of legislation impacting Mahogany landowning unity.

He added that the community is hoping for tangible action soon.

Former MP Niko Nawaikula, who organised the event, said consultations with a human rights committee in Geneva in 2012 had revealed that the constitution discriminates against the iTaukei, restricting their rights under certain legislation.

Nawaikula also called for the fast-tracking of village bylaws to address growing social issues across the country.

He stressed that the talanoa session was not intended to form a political party but to raise national awareness about constitutional concerns affecting the iTaukei.

