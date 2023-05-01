Former AG charged

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been charged with one count of Abuse of Office contrary to section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009.

The charge sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution relates to a report lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa against Sayed-Khaiyum in February.

Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigation ACP Sakeo Raikaci confirms Sayed-Khaiyum remains in custody and will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

He says the Police Force would like to again call for patience with regards to the conduct of investigations of these high profile cases.

He says the complex nature of the reports determines the course of investigations which have no pre-determined timeline.

He reiterates that investigators need time to gather evidence and statements, and rushing the investigation process could hinder the prosecution outcome.

ACP Raikaci says the CID Special Taskforce headed by the Director of Criminal Investigation is independent and does not take any directive from any other senior Police officer, nor is the conduct of investigation influenced by any individual from outside the organization.

He adds that the special taskforce reports directly to his office.

He says he has the full confidence in their ability to conduct their work according to the law.

He adds that anyone who has a genuine concern in the manner that the investigations are being conducted is welcomed to lodge an official complaint with the Internal Affairs Unit.