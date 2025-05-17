Forestry sector faces changes

The Ministry of Forestry has raised concerns over the emerging issues of carbon trading and carbon financing in the forest sector.

Alitia Bainivalu acknowledges that while these mechanisms offer potential economic benefits, they also present challenges that must be carefully managed.

She adds that these challenges will be addressed through stricter enforcement measures and improved compliance monitoring.

The Ministry says that this issue will also be addressed through the new Forestry Bill of 2025, which is currently in the drafting stage.

“We are happy that we had that document and that they were able to build from there, considering the changes in the forest sector that have occurred over the years.”

Bainivalu emphasized the need for comprehensive policies and regulations to ensure that carbon trading and financing initiatives align with national environmental goals and promote sustainable forest management.

Christina Pak, an expert from the Asian Development Bank, says they are working with the Ministry by providing expertise that will help in creating better regulations to combat such challenges.

She adds that the draft bill will incorporate international best practices for forest management and conservation, while also taking into account Fiji’s unique legal and social systems.

