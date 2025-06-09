Forestry heads urged to tackle bottlenecks early to avoid disruptions

Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry Saimone Tauvoli. [Photo: MINISTRY OF FISHERIES AND FORESTRY]

Heads of divisions within the Ministry of Forestry have been urged to address operational bottlenecks early to prevent disruptions to services, particularly during periods of internal transition.

The message was delivered by Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry Saimone Tauvoli during the ministry’s first Heads of Department meeting.

Tauvoli stressed that delays in resolving administrative and operational constraints could affect the ministry’s ability to deliver essential forestry services, including park management, seedling distribution and asset management.

He also highlighted that unresolved bottlenecks often contribute to implementation delays and low budget utilisation, which in turn undermine performance outcomes and institutional credibility.

The meeting discussed the importance of strengthening coordination across divisions and improving follow-through on action items from previous meetings.

Tauvoli said proactive leadership would be critical as the ministry navigates staffing changes and other internal transitions in 2026.

The Ministry of Forestry said it was committed to improving service delivery through stronger accountability, clearer responsibilities, and timely decision-making across all divisions.

