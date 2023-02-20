Forensic officers undergo training

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Members of the Fiji Police Force are undergoing a five-day Forensic Expert Witness Training Program.

The training is facilitated by the New Zealand Institute of Science and Research at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova.

Acting ACP Sakeo Raikaci acknowledged the New Zealand government for supporting capacity training for Fiji Police officers, considering the evolving criminal landscape.

He says the training will assist laboratory staff in understanding the important role they play in helping the court understand complex and nuanced information regarding a case.

ACP Sakeo says this will provide a sense of objectivity and credibility, and enhance integration with the legal team to boost the strength of the entire case.

He told the Forensic Science Services officers that their success is measured by the number of successful prosecutions in court, and this is where they play a critical role.