Biodiversity key to food security

Biodiversity is being recognised as the foundation of food security and economic resilience in the Pacific.

This has been highlighted by regional agricultural experts during the Pacific Agricultural Plant Genetic Resources Network meeting.

Representatives from across the region, including Papua New Guinea, have gathered to discuss shared challenges and strategies for protecting agricultural biodiversity.

PNG National Agricultural Research Institute’s Representative Dr Birte Komolong.

PNG National Agricultural Research Institute’s Representative Dr Birte Komolong says the region’s unique ecosystems and diverse crop varieties are increasingly under threat from climate change and natural disasters.

“This region is considered a biodiversity hotspot, and we need to look after our agricultural diversity because it’s the foundation for food security, for livelihoods, and for our ability to adapt to the various changes everyone in this region is experiencing.”

She says preserving and using this diversity is critical not only for food but also for strengthening economies that rely heavily on agriculture and tourism.

