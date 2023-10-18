Food sellers appeal for government’s support

A group of food sellers is appealing to the government to renovate their food stalls, claiming their requests have fallen on deaf ears over the past years.

The fish parcel sellers in Labasa Town have made a number of complaints to the authorities about the lack of hygiene in the facility.

Ekari Radaga says the place is in need of a facelift as it is a meeting point for people from all walks of life from around Vanua Levu.

Radaga says the facility is not up to standards.

“It is dusty, and there is no proper shelter provided for our customers. We serve food and we need to maintain hygiene. Even the food stalls, we would get wet when it rains.”

Radaga says the gravel car park in front of the facility gives off a lot of dust that comes into contact with the food, requesting that it be tar-sealed or cemented.

She says they also need improvements to the conveniences in the facility.

Despite the challenges, the fish parcel business is thriving again after COVID-19.

About 50 SME owners operate their fish parcel businesses in Labasa Town, but the number is expected to grow as the demand for their products and services continues to increase.