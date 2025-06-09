FNU reassigned to the PM

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji National University will now come under the direct responsibility of the Prime Minister, following a decision to reassign oversight from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics.

The Office of the Acting Prime Minister confirms the move is aimed at aligning FNU with the Government’s long-term planning and strategic vision, using the Prime Minister’s constitutional powers to reassign ministerial responsibilities.

The FNU Council has been formally notified of the transition, which is expected to position the university as a key national policy and planning asset.

Article continues after advertisement

The government says FNU’s unique role as a dual-sector university, offering both higher education and TVET, will now be expanded to directly support national development priorities.

The reassignment is intended to strengthen links between education, workforce planning and economic development, with FNU expected to play a greater think-tank role within government.

Legislative changes required to formalise the move will be taken to Cabinet upon the Prime Minister’s return.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.