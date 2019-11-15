FNU changes turnaround time to release offer letters

The Fiji National University has changed its turnaround time to release offer letters to students pursuing studies under the tertiary education loan and national toppers scheme.

Several students had raised concerns that the delay in offer letters affected their application for loans and scholarships at the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans board.

FNU Vice Chancellor Nigel Healey says the University now processes offer letters in one day.

“Whereas previously we might have taken two or three days to give an offer letter some students when they get close to the deadline for accommodation for example the desperate for the offer letters so we had a meeting of our senior management group right in the beginning and looked carefully at the turnaround time and we realize that we need to speed it up so we have now moved to giving offer letters instantly.”

Meanwhile, the TSLB Chief Executive Bobby Maharaj says the application for the toppers scholarship is now closed.