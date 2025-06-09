Flash flood alert issued for parts of Fiji

A flash flood alert remains in force for the northern areas of Viti Levu, from Lautoka to Ba and the interior, including interior Ra and Naitasiri.

The alert also remains in force for the Northern Division.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure, with associated cloud and rain, continues to affect the northern parts of the country.

Isolated heavy rainfall may result in flooding in drainage systems, small streams, low-water bridges, Irish crossings, roads and low-lying properties.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, avoid flooded roads, and never attempt to cross flooded waterways.

Members of the public are also advised to remain alert and closely monitor official weather updates.

