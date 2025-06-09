Five remanded in major drug importation conspiracy case

Five people charged with one count of conspiracy to import illicit drugs have been further remanded by the Ba Magistrates Court.

Jonathan Hill, Ponipate Mateyawa, John Taotala, Iliesa Cokanasiga and Merewalesi Qolimaiwaqa were produced in court this afternoon.

It is alleged that between November 1, 2025 and January 15, 2026, the accused conspired among themselves and with others to unlawfully import, transport, transfer and store 2,644 kilograms of illicit drugs in and around Fiji.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, Iliesa Cokanasiga, who is a foreign national, faces two counts of possession of items reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Police allege he was found with six thousand dollars in cash at the time of his arrest.

Qolimaiwaqa and Taotala have each also been charged with one count of possession of items reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

They were allegedly found in possession of a Jet Land gasoline AVR generator valued at $600, a Wotect raincoat valued at $26.25, an extension wire valued at $12.50, and one hundred and two litres of fuel valued at $266.02.

Hill has also been charged with possession of items reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, after he was allegedly found with $1000.

The matter has now been transferred to the Lautoka High Court and will be called on the fifth of next month.

The Fiji Police Force says investigations are ongoing and further arrests may follow as more leads are pursued in the case.

